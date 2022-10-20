Mother pleads not guilty in overdose death of daughter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A mother pled not guilty to charges in relation to a fentanyl overdose death of her two-year-old daughter on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Treyonna Smith was charged with felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice.

Smith’s trial is scheduled for November 29 at 9 a.m. Her aggregate bond was set at $75,000 at no 10 percent.

Smith was remanded into the custody of the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department.

The Toledo Police Department said August 12, two-year-old Jordynn Smith was found to have a lethal dose of fentanyl in her system on the 500 block of Weber Street. According to the coroner, there was a bag found in the child’s mouth.

Smith’s boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, was indicted with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a fentanyl-related compound. He is currently being held at the Lucas County Jail.

