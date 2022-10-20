NW Ohio football teams to send anti-gun violence message at Friday games
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Schools from throughout northwest Ohio will come together at the 50-yard line to “Take a Pass on Violence.”
14 teams at seven games Friday night will take part in the event, put together by Save Our Community, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz’s anti-violence program.
Games involved with Friday’s “Take a Pass on Violence”:
Central Catholic at St. Francis
Whitmer at Fremont Ross
Clay at St. John’s
Bowsher at Start
Scott at Waite
Woodward at Rogers
Elmwood at Rossford
