Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

NW Ohio football teams to send anti-gun violence message at Friday games

Toledo football teams to send anti-gun violence message at Friday games
Toledo football teams to send anti-gun violence message at Friday games(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Schools from throughout northwest Ohio will come together at the 50-yard line to “Take a Pass on Violence.”

14 teams at seven games Friday night will take part in the event, put together by Save Our Community, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz’s anti-violence program.

Games involved with Friday’s “Take a Pass on Violence”:

Central Catholic at St. Francis

Whitmer at Fremont Ross

Clay at St. John’s

Bowsher at Start

Scott at Waite

Woodward at Rogers

Elmwood at Rossford

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers in Blissfield, MI, pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back seat to...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
A mother pled not guilty to charges in relation to a fentanyl overdose death of her...
Mother pleads not guilty in overdose death of daughter
Tommy's Express Car Wash, which has locations around the country, is bringing back its Tunnel...
Tunnel of Terror: Haunted car wash coming to various cities just in time for Halloween
Rasmusson has held the position of Public Service Director for 5 years.
City of Toledo’s Public Service Director resigns
Columbia Gas says expect an increase in gas prices
Columbia Gas says expect to pay more to heat your home this winter

Latest News

Findlay Red Cross director headed to Florida
There are new vaccines that now target Omicron variants and last week they were approved for...
ODH holds briefing on COVID-19 “Scrabble” variants, winter surge possible
Ohio COVID-19 update - October 20
Ohio Turnpike brings back snow plow-naming contest