NW Ohio football teams to send anti-gun violence message at Friday games

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Schools from throughout northwest Ohio will come together at the 50-yard line to “Take a Pass on Violence.”

14 teams at seven games Friday night will take part in the event, put together by Save Our Community, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz’s anti-violence program.

Games involved with Friday’s “Take a Pass on Violence”:

Central Catholic at St. Francis

Whitmer at Fremont Ross

Clay at St. John’s

Bowsher at Start

Scott at Waite

Woodward at Rogers

Elmwood at Rossford

