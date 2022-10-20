October 20th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a mid-day sprinkle possible. Highs will be in the low to middle 50s. Frost is possible tonight with a low in the middle 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 60s. Saturday through Monday will be warm, breezy, and mostly sunny with highs in the middle 70s. Tuesday will be around 70. A few showers are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.