October 20th Weather Forecast

Very Warm & Sunny Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a mid-day sprinkle possible. Highs will be in the low to middle 50s. Frost is possible tonight with a low in the middle 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 60s. Saturday through Monday will be warm, breezy, and mostly sunny with highs in the middle 70s. Tuesday will be around 70. A few showers are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.

