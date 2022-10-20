ODH holds briefing on COVID-19 “Scrabble” variants, winter surge possible

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health held a briefing on Thursday to address new COVID-19 “Scrabble” variants.

According to officials, new variants of concern have been emerging every so many days. These include several new Omicron subvariants such as BQ11 in Europe and XBB in China. These subvariants are likely to emerge in the United States.

Officials say this new wave of subvariants, or “Scrabble” variants, could coincide with the holiday season as groups of people begin to gather for Halloween costume parties, Thanksgiving get-togethers and more.

“With so many Ohioans now either vaccinated or having acquired some natural immunity from a previous COVID infection, or both, we have much more protection from B and T-cell immunity than we did this time last year,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Director of the Ohio Department of Health. “But remember, even a very mild case of COVID causes disruption in our daily lives and places more vulnerable people among us at risk for more serious illness and death.”

There are new vaccines that now target Omicron variants and last week they were approved for children ages five and up. Officials say it is safe to get the COVID booster and a flu shot at the same time.

According to officials, the emerging variants have shown some ability to avoid antibodies which means they could make people more sick. But, officials note there is still no indication that the variants can break through our B and T-cell immunity.

According to Vanderhoff, it is ideal to get a COVID vaccine at least once per year.

