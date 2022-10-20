Ohio Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Senator Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) has announced her retirement.

According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31, 2022.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve in the Ohio Legislature for the past 22 years in both Ohio House of Representative and the Ohio Senate,” wrote Fedor. “This was an extremely difficult decision to make and one that I reached after consulting with family, friends, and colleagues.”

Fedor has been a member of the Ohio State Senate since Jan. 1, 2019 and her current term is ending on Dec. 31, 2022.

According to Ballotpedia, Fedor is running for election to the Ohio State Board of Education to represent District 2. She is on the ballot in the general election on Nov. 8.

