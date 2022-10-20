Birthday Club
Ohio Turnpike brings back snow plow-naming contest

(Facebook)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike’s second annual Name-a-Snowplow Contest is set to begin Monday, October 24.

Here are the contest rules:

  • The name submission period runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 20;
  • Ohio Turnpike officials will select 50 names for a public vote. The voting period runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2;
  • The eight snowplow names receiving the most votes will be declared the winners;
  • The eight winners will be announced on Dec. 9;
  • Each winner will receive a $100 cash gift card; and
  • To enter the contest, visit www.ohioturnpike.org.

