Ohio Turnpike brings back snow plow-naming contest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike’s second annual Name-a-Snowplow Contest is set to begin Monday, October 24.

Here are the contest rules:

The name submission period runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 20;

Ohio Turnpike officials will select 50 names for a public vote. The voting period runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2;

The eight snowplow names receiving the most votes will be declared the winners;

The eight winners will be announced on Dec. 9;

Each winner will receive a $100 cash gift card; and

To enter the contest, visit www.ohioturnpike.org

