Ohio Turnpike brings back snow plow-naming contest
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike’s second annual Name-a-Snowplow Contest is set to begin Monday, October 24.
Here are the contest rules:
- The name submission period runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 20;
- Ohio Turnpike officials will select 50 names for a public vote. The voting period runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 2;
- The eight snowplow names receiving the most votes will be declared the winners;
- The eight winners will be announced on Dec. 9;
- Each winner will receive a $100 cash gift card; and
- To enter the contest, visit www.ohioturnpike.org.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.