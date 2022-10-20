Phase 2 of Howard Marsh Metropark opens to the public

BONO, Ohio (WTVG) - Since opening in the spring of 2018, Howard Marsh Metropark has been popular with hikers, kayakers, and especially birders... but that was just Phase 1.

Phase 2 of the wetland restoration project is now complete and open to the public. The ribbon cutting ceremony was set for Wednesday morning, but had to be moved indoors to Macomber Lodge at Pearson Park due to the weather. Despite the wind and rain, everyone in attendance was excited to see years of hard work pay off.

“This is 25+ year wish to get this project accomplished, and these things take time, but we’re persistent and we don’t give up,” explained Kendra Wecker, the Chief of the Ohio Division of Wildlife. “It’s the right thing to do to provide this habitat and wetland area.”

Phase 2 adds another 243 acres of habitat to the existing 700 acres built during Phase 1, and it’ll reduce the risk of flooding to nearby properties while also improving Lake Erie water quality. It’ll be another major birding site during the annual spring migration, but this expansion isn’t just for the animals; it’s another place for those in our area to experience the best gift that Mother Nature has to offer.

“Over the last few years we’ve obviously seen some crazy times… and what we did notice was that when people were stressed, going out to the parks brought a sense of relief,” said Kevin Dalton. He’s a Metroparks Board Commissioner and emceed the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“We’re bringing wildlife and conservation to a population that’s very condensed, and it provides an opportunity to get out for health and wellbeing as you enjoy nature, clear your mind, and reinvigorate your soul,” Wecker told us.

It’s the largest wetland restoration project yet completed by the federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, and the Toledo Metroparks hope the collaboration of state, federal, and non-profit organizations continues in future conservation projects.

If you’d like to see the expansion for yourself, you can visit Howard Marsh Metropark any day of the week from 7a.m. to dark.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.