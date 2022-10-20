Sports gambling set to kick off in Ohio in the new year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Casino Control Commission conditionally approved more mobile management service provider licenses on Wednesday.

Starting January 1, people will also be able to place those bets in person at some bars and restaurants around town.

“Currently, people are placing sports bets on their phones, or they have to go to a casino in Michigan because nothing is legal here. Now they will able to walk into their favorite bar or restaurant and be with a group of their friends, place a bet on the kiosk, watch the game, and get paid if they win,” said Tatum Lenavitt, the Director of Marketing for UBet. UBet is a Toledo-based licensed Class C proprietor that provides services to businesses all over the state.

Lenavitt said being able to place bets in person in Ohio will be a game changer.

“You just really feel like you’re a part of the game and not just sitting there watching the game. Now you’re with your friends, you’ve got some money on it, and you’re gonna win, and everyone’s going to be happy. It’s just going to feel like a Vegas experience. It’s a lot of fun,” said Lenavitt.

According to Lenavitt, the people placing bets aren’t the only ones who will benefit from the change.

“They got hit so hard during Covid and after, but this is bringing them another revenue stream to their business. It’s going to get people in their seats longer, they’re going to spend more money. It’s just going to create a more fun atmosphere for those Ohio sports fans,” said Lenavitt.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission also provides help for gambling addiction treatment, and lists Toledo’s Zepf center, among others, as a resource.

