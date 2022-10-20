Study shows that hair straightening chemicals may increase women’s risk of uterine cancer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new study says women who use chemical hair straighteners may have a higher risk of uterine cancer.

“These products can contain a lot of different chemicals of concern,” Alexandra White said.

White is the lead author of a new National Institutes of Health study, which followed more than 33,000 women for nearly 11 years.

White said women who reported using relaxers had about a two-fold higher risk of going on to develop uterine cancer.

Alina Dunbar has more than 25 years of experience doing hair and is the owner of Salon Onyx.

Dunbar said she wasn’t surprised by a few new studies that found women who use chemical hair straighteners could have a higher risk of developing uterine cancer.

“There is a greater concern for it now, and I do make my clients aware that when they sit in my chair, that the options that they have,” Dunbar said.

Ongoing research has previously linked hair straightening chemicals to cancers, including breast and ovarian cancers.

A new study shows there is now a risk of uterine cancer. Data further show Black women may be at a high risk as they use more products that have chemicals associated with disrupting hormones.

“So these chemicals are placed on your scalp, and they can be absorbed into your bloodstream, and they circulate throughout your body,” said White.

White added that this is a potential source of exposure.

“A number of factors can influence a woman’s risk to go on and develop cancer, but this is one potential source of exposure to chemicals and potential carcinogens that women could be aware of and make a choice to not use these products,” said White.

Dunbar said Black and Brown’s women frequently use hair straighteners, especially relaxers, due to societal beauty pressures. As well as acts of discrimination in schools and the workplace.

“They want to look more polished for work. They may have a time limit to where they have to get ready for work, and they just don’t want to do what is the deal with doing natural hair. Natural hair is a little bit more work. People think it’s not, but it is a little bit of work.”

Yet, for most Black and Brown women taking that extra time to learn their texture could save their life.

