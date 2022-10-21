Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Are Ohio schools requiring the COVID-19 vaccine?

Although other vaccines are required, they are determined by Ohio law.
Although other vaccines are required, they are determined by Ohio law.(WIFR)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, released a statement Friday regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendation for the COVID-19 vaccine to be added to the formulary or schedule of vaccines for children does not mandate this vaccine for school children.”

Although other vaccines are required, they are determined by Ohio law.

“The State of Ohio does not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for school attendance. The ACIP vote does not change Ohio law. The state’s list of required vaccines can only be changed through legislation.”

Overall, though the CDC’s Advisory Committee may recommend the vaccine to be added to the required list, there are many more steps that must be taken before this can happen.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and multiple people taken to the hospital after a crash on I-75 in Hancock...
One dead, two injured in four-vehicle crash on I-75 in Hancock Co.
Last week, Coleman died from injuries he sustained in a triple shooting. The shooting happened...
A victim’s family demands justice for loved one after fatal shooting
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for a 50-year-old woman.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found
The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a pair of crooks targeting...
Dozens arrested during countywide Domestic Violence round-up
According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31,...
State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement

Latest News

Stomach bug going around
It is the season for sickness: stomach bug going around
Deadline to sign up for health insurance under Obamacare extended to Thursday
Deadline to sign up for health coverage through marketplace is Saturday
TFRD members deploy to New York for COVID-19 response
On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reported an increase of 11,803 new...
More than 1K Ohio National Guard members to help with hospital staffing shortages
Washington Local Schools will start requiring masks again on Nov. 15.
Washington Local Schools brings back universal masking