Celebrating Toledo history with art in the Metroparks

Glass City Metropark is still a work-in-progress and a work of art is on the way. But before it’s built, the Arts Commission needs your help.
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Work is still underway on the Glass City River Walk, and one of the projects, expected to get underway next year, they’re installing a new art piece -- and you could be a contributor to it.

“This is so thoughtful and so unique,” says Molly Burns, Coordinator of Art in Public Places for the Arts Commission. It all starts with glass orbs. “The selected project is called “Field of Histories,” explains Burns.

But there’s more to the Glass City than glass.

“We are asking community members to come out, to bring objects that have a historical significance to maybe themselves, their families, their community,” Burns said. “There will be 175 orbs that actually have this laser-engraved object the community has brought forward.”

Those orbs will be situated along the glass city river walk.

“These orbs are arranged in this landscape, and there’s a path in the middle of them,” she explains, “and you can actually walk through and look at them. Hopefully, it’s treasured by the community, knowing that family members and neighbors submitted these ideas.”

Field of Histories is meant to tell the story of the community of Toledo.

“This project is nothing unless you, the community, come out and tell us your stories. And tell us what’s important to you. It’s not just an art project that’s being imposed,” Burns explains.

You have time to decide what you want to contribute. The Arts Commission is accepting submissions at Glass City Metropark on October 30th from noon to 4 PM.

“We are asking that these objects are 12″ by 12″ around and not taller than 16″. They can’t be soft objects, because of the way that these are photographed, different photos in a circle, if your object is fabric or a stuffed animal or piece of paper, that scan is not going to do that object justice. So, we are asking that you only use hard materials, such as glass, wood, ceramic, and plastic,” Burns said.

To learn more about the company behind the project, you can visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

