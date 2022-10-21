City of Toledo celebrates record-breaking 2022 Residential Road Program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is celebrating the record-breaking 2022 Residential Road Program.

On Friday, Mayor Kapszukiewicz and members of the Toledo Department of Transportation announced that this year, the City of Toledo finished the road work as scheduled and also exceeded the original goal of 118 roads and 49.89 lane miles.

According to the City:

The Patch and Seal program completed 44 roads and 18.38 lane miles.

The Overlay Program completed 37 roads, 8.87 lane miles and included two additional streets, Templar Road and Diegle Drive

The Residential Resurfacing Program completed 121 roads, 51.37 lane miles and included three additional streets, East Hudson Street, Penridge Road and Richmond Road.

“This year we have broken the all time city record for resurfacing,” said Mayor Kapszukiewicz. “We came in at 121 roads, the most that has ever happened in Toledo and I sense we will break that record next year.”

