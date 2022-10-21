Davis College to host FAFSA workshops

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Davis College is hosting two FAFSA workshops next week.

According to Davis College, the workshops will be held on:

Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Both workshops will take place in suite 202 at the Four Seagate Building at Davis College located at 433 N. Summit St.

Davis College says the Federal Application for Federal Student Aid form is the first step in applying for financial aid for college and other postsecondary training. Participants will receive assisting with filling out the FAFSA form at the workshop.

Davis College’s Financial Aid Director will also be on hand to answer questions and to help simplify the application process.

