Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Federal marijuana changes could make state laws mostly irrelevant, American Bar Association says

marijuana joint
marijuana joint(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Legal marijuana could be coming to five additional states after the midterm elections.

NORML, which advocates for legalization and follows the issue around the country, said measures that make it onto the ballot usually pass.

“State level ballot initiatives have largely been very successful when it comes to ending prohibition at the state level,” NORML Political Director Morgan Fox.

Federal changes could be coming as well. The Biden administration is considering removing marijuana from schedule one drug status, which is reserved for the most dangerous drugs.

Attorney Lisa Pittman says that would overhaul how marijuana works in the country because companies could operate across state lines.

“Why wouldn’t you just grow in the Carolinas or wherever it’s cheaper for you, and extract somewhere else and retail somewhere else,” American Bar Association member Lisa Pittman said.

Pittman, who formerly chaired the American Bar Association’s Cannabis Law and Policy Committee, said that could make marijuana operate much like the beer industry, where a few large companies taking charge.

“We’re going to have the pharmaceutical companies step in, and then the medical marijuana movement as we know it today with all these state siloed markets is just going to go away,” Pittman said.

Pittman said it is a tall order for the administration to change policy so quickly.

“I would be shocked if in a mere year, or a year and a half during the remainder of this administration, they are going to come up with a new scheduling.”

Biden will pardon those with federal marijuana possession charges, but the ABA said that only applies to about 6500 people nationwide.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and multiple people taken to the hospital after a crash on I-75 in Hancock...
One dead, two injured in four-vehicle crash on I-75 in Hancock Co.
Last week, Coleman died from injuries he sustained in a triple shooting. The shooting happened...
A victim’s family demands justice for loved one after fatal shooting
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for a 50-year-old woman.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found
The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a pair of crooks targeting...
Dozens arrested during countywide Domestic Violence round-up
According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31,...
State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement

Latest News

In 2022, the City of Toledo finished the road work as scheduled and also exceeded the original...
City of Toledo celebrates record-breaking 2022 Residential Road Program
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Prosecutors close case against 3 men tied to Whitmer plot
Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of...
Police: 7 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin
One person is dead and multiple people taken to the hospital after a crash on I-75 in Hancock...
One dead, two injured in four-vehicle crash on I-75 in Hancock Co.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for the U.S. Senate, greets President Joe Biden on...
Biden visits Pennsylvania, key battleground state