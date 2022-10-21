Hittin’ The Town in “a-mazing” fashion

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s that time of year when corn mazes are cropping up everywhere, and one in Whitehouse is a fan favorite. Thousands flock to the Lucas County field every year. It’s called The Corn Maze at The Butterfly House.

Christy Geha’s family is behind the good old-fashioned fun.

“We like to provide a space for families to get out of their normal day-to-day to come out and enjoy fresh air and the wildlife in a serene environment,” said Geha.

There are three mazes with different levels of difficulty on the property.

“We plant the corn in May. We cut the maze in July, and you know the saying knee-high by the Fourth of July, so it’s about 1-2 feet tall,” said Geha. “The farmer who cuts the corn considers himself an artist. It is truly an art form to create and design these fields. You don’t know what it will all look like until the drone goes up for an aerial view.”

Speaking of technology, it’s a big part of bringing the maze to life every year, and there’s always a theme.

“We have an aerial view of 16-acres of corn. The artist sketches a design and we plug it in to a GPs rototiller tractor,” said Geha. “This year we are featuring everything Toledo. The first maze is Muddy the Mud Hen. The second maze features the Toledo Museum of Art. and the third is the Glass City skyline.”

These corn mazes are challenging. In fact one of them is three miles long and navigation can get tricky when the sun goes down.

“The corn is about 12 feet high so when you’re in the maze it’s pitch black. A lot of people bring flashlights or use their phones. It is not haunted, we say it’s a spook-free maze so little kids won’t get scared.”

Occasionally, people do get a bit turned around.

“We have had to go in and look for people. We turn off the music and turn on the lights to try to find people,” said Geha.

There’s a fun way to keep track of your progress in the maze.

“Each maze has different checkpoints. There’s a little card, and you punch the kernel at each checkpoint, so there is a game intertwined,” said Geha.

Not to be corny, but this really is a great place for some wholesome entertainment.

“Being with family, alongside friends hanging out by the fire, telling jokes,” said Geha. “The corn maze is safe, it’s fun and it can be educational. It’s an all-around great time in the fall.”

The Corn Maze is open Friday-Sunday, through October 30th. It’s on Obee Road at The Butterfly House, which is part of Wheeler Farms.

