Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a leaf blower.(KXLN)
By WRDW staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - A lawn worker fell into a pool and drowned while weighed down with equipment while working at a home in Georgia.

The accident happened Wednesday in Martinez.

Authorities said 22-year-old Keontae Alston, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back when he fell into the pool and drowned.

According to officials, bystanders pulled him from the pool, but rescue crews could not save him.

First responders pronounced Alston dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and multiple people taken to the hospital after a crash on I-75 in Hancock...
One dead, two injured in four-vehicle crash on I-75 in Hancock Co.
Last week, Coleman died from injuries he sustained in a triple shooting. The shooting happened...
A victim’s family demands justice for loved one after fatal shooting
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for a 50-year-old woman.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found
The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a pair of crooks targeting...
Dozens arrested during countywide Domestic Violence round-up
According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31,...
State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement

Latest News

The Whitehouse maze features acres of trails
Hittin’ The Town in “a-mazing” fashion
A North Dakota high school honored its oldest living graduate in this year's homecoming parade.
Woman celebrates 103rd birthday being homecoming parade grand marshal
A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a...
Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Biden: Nearly 22M have already requested student loan relief