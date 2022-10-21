Birthday Club
At least one dead in crash along I-75 in Hancock Co.

Multiple injuries confirmed by Ohio Highway State Patrol
One person is dead and multiple people taken to the hospital after a crash on I-75 in Hancock...
One person is dead and multiple people taken to the hospital after a crash on I-75 in Hancock Co Friday morning.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and multiple people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 northbound early Friday morning. 13abc was told that one commercial vehicle was stopped in the right lane when another commercial vehicle hit the first one from behind pushing it into a passenger vehicle. From there, another commercial vehicle hit that same passenger vehicle in the left lane. The accident happened between near mile marker 150. I-75N closed from Exit 145 to Exit 156. . One commercial vehicle driver is dead and two others have been taken to the hospital. No word on when the highway will reopen. Law enforcement has set up a detour at state route 235

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

