Michigan parents charged with murder after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose

Jennifer Kincaid and David Bannister
Jennifer Kincaid and David Bannister(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Two Michigan parents were arrested after their 1-year-old child reportedly died from a fentanyl overdose.

According to authorities, detectives were called to a home in Shiawassee Township in February after a child was found unresponsive. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said the child had died from an acute fentanyl overdose.

Authorities said narcotics and firearms were seized from the home.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Jennifer Kincaid and David Bannister were arrested and charged with murder, with other charges pending.

