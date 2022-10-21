Michigan parents charged with murder after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Two Michigan parents were arrested after their 1-year-old child reportedly died from a fentanyl overdose.

According to authorities, detectives were called to a home in Shiawassee Township in February after a child was found unresponsive. The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said the child had died from an acute fentanyl overdose.

Authorities said narcotics and firearms were seized from the home.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Jennifer Kincaid and David Bannister were arrested and charged with murder, with other charges pending.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.