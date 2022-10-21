Birthday Club
Monroe County Sheriff searches for missing woman

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for a 50-year-old woman.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for a 50-year-old woman.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) -The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 50-year-old woman who, according to reports, has mental health issues.

Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.

She is described as 5 feet, 6 inches, 220 pounds with brown curly hair. She is possibly wearing a plaid shirt and no shoes.

If anyone has any information, please contact Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070 or 911

Read the full missing person release below:

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing adult female from Bedford Township. On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at approximately 3:15 PM, Ms. Dana E. Dietrich, age 50, left her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, Michigan. Ms. Dietrich has mental health issues and is believed to be walking in the vicinity of Lambertville, Michigan. Ms. Dietrich is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown curly hair and brown eyes. She is possibly wearing a plaid shirt and no shoes. A search of the area is currently being conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol, K-9 Division, Drone Team, and Mounted Division. Assisting with the search is the Michigan State Police K-9 Team, along with members of the Bedford Township Fire Department and Whiteford Township Fire Department. If located, please call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070, or 911

