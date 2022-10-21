Neighborhood Nuisance: Fire hazard next-door concerning residents on Palmer Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the past 30 years, Sandra White has lived in the Lagrange Neighborhood, and the home next door has been a concern.

White said recently the home has become a nightmare.

“My biggest fear is that that mess over there was going to burn down my house. Now I can’t sleep at night because of this one here. I’m scared someone is going to go through there and light it up,” said White.

Weeks ago a fire at a vacant property damaged her home, burning her fence, busting out windows, and causing damage to her siding.

“My grandson told me, ’he said ‘Graham the garage is on fire.’ I ran upstairs, and I looked out the window and a quarter of it was on fire. By the time I got to 911, and they dispatched the fire department it was totally engulfed in flames,” said White.

According to White, since the home was abandoned people have used the lot as a dump, which only made the fire worse.

”They stole the garage door off because it was metal. And once they stole that garage door, it was a free dumping ground. They dumped everything over there. Every day I woke up and looked out my kitchen window and all I see was more junk over there,” said White.

White said she was told the home is owned by LandBank. When 13abc reached out to the LandBank, they say it’s not, but it’s owned by an out-of-state owner in Texas.

LandBank President and CEO David Mann call it an unfortunate situation because it doesn’t seem the owner has any plans to clean up the mess.

When researching the owner, Stewardship Fund LP, it appears they’ve been in hot water for making false statements to investors. False statements that their money was being used to purchase and restructure pools of home mortgages and not following through.

13abc is still awaiting a response from the City of Toledo regarding what can be done to this property and if it’s on the demolition list.

White said she hopes something happens soon before it’s too late. ”If homeless people start going in there, it’s getting winter time, and try to make a fire and catch that on fire. There goes my house, my place to stay.” said White.

If you have a troubled property in your community that has become a neighborhood nuisance, send an email to willie.daniely@13abc.com. Include photos, contact information, and as many details as possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.