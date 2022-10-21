October 21st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The warm up has arrived. Highs will range from the low to middle 70s through next Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky. A few more clouds are expected by the middle of next week with a slim chance of a shower on Wednesday. Highs are expected to cool to the 60s mid to late next week.

