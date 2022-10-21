Birthday Club
October 21st Weather Forecast

Very Warm & Sunny Weekend
Very Warm & Sunny Weekend
Very Warm & Sunny Weekend(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The warm up has arrived. Highs will range from the low to middle 70s through next Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky. A few more clouds are expected by the middle of next week with a slim chance of a shower on Wednesday. Highs are expected to cool to the 60s mid to late next week.

