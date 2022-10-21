Toledo man shot while driving home two co-workers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was shot and died nine days after a triple shooting.

As the victim’s family speaks out, we are learning more about 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman. Coleman’s mother told 13abc her son was just giving two of his co-workers a ride home from work.

“If anyone knows Johnathan, they know his character as caring,” Coleman’s mother Delisha Grinter.

Grinter further described her son as a gentle giant who didn’t hang out. She said he went to work and spent his time at church volunteering with the walk the words music ministry.

“He wasn’t a gang member. He never even had a parking ticket or speeding ticket, any kind of trouble,” said Grinter.

Last week, Coleman died from injuries he sustained in a triple shooting. The shooting happened at Lagrange and the expressway. His mother said Johnathan was taking home two co-workers.

“He did not know them. From my understanding, and I was not there, he overheard a conversation of them being stranded because they got off early from work. The person he was, he was doing a good job not leaving females stranded at 2 o’clock in the morning. So he offered to take them home, not knowing the situation,” said Grinter.

Police said Carmanetta Wilson was riding in a car with Coleman and another woman when someone pulled up, and someone shot at them.

Wilson had minor injuries. She called 911. There’s no word on the other woman’s condition.

Wilson is facing two counts of obstructing justice in the murder of 10-year-old Damia Ezell. Coleman’s mother said the death of her son is a hard pill to swallow, but she’s leaning on her faith during this difficult time.

“I’m still in denial because I know what type of person my son was. My son didn’t deserve this. He was going to work and coming home. Trying to help somebody cost him his life,” said Grinter.

Police have no suspects in the case.

