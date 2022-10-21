Toledo Police arrest man accused in fatal East Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after shooting and killing a man in East Toledo last month.

Justin Allison, 29 was arrested on Friday for the murder of Charles Marshall, 38.

According to court documents, on Sept. 10, Allison got out of the passenger side of a car on the 600 block of Platt Street and stepped towards Marshall. Allison fired several rounds from a handgun and struck Marshall at least once in the groin area.

TPS says officers arrived, they found Marshall suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Marshall was treated on the scene and was transferred to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, an autopsy found there was a breach of the femoral artery, therefore, Marshall died from a gunshot wound to the groin. Marshall’s death was ruled a homicide.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.