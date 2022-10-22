Birthday Club
10/21: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

Warm, dry weekend in the works
After 4 days of fall chill, we've kicked off a 5-day stretch in the 70s! Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
After four straight days of fall chill, we’ve kicked off five straight days of the 70s, with lots of sun and no rain in sight -- on pace for our driest October on record, with just 1/4″ of rainfall. The wind machine will still get up to 30mph gusts Saturday, slowly subsiding through the weekend. Our next low rain chance will hold off until at least Wednesday, with another dip to the 60s afterward.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

