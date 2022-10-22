Cleveland man charged for attempted murder-for-hire plot against son

Birthday Club
Cleveland man attempts to plot murder-for-hire against son, leaves message at wrong number.
By Maddi Hebebrand and Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was charged last week for allegedly attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot against his own son, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department.

An employee of a business on Canterbury Road in Westlake called police around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 13 to report ‘suspicious’ voicemails, according to a department press release.

The employee told police a man talked about putting a “$5,000 hit” on someone, leading police to believe this was a murder-for-hire plot, Cpt. Vogel said.

Police discovered the man had dialed an incorrect number while leaving the incriminating message, the release said.

Police found and arrested the caller, identified as 58-year-old Desmen Ramsey, on Oct. 14, Cpt. Vogel said. Officials confirmed Ramsey was allegedly attempting to have his son murdered.

Officials said Ramsey admitted that he had gotten into an argument with his son recently and made the call after drinking.

Ramsey’s son declined any protection as a result of the threats, Cpt. Vogel said.

Ramsey was charged with complicity to commit murder, a first-degree felony, on Oct. 17 in the Rocky River Municipal Court, according to court records, and was given a $500,000 bond.

Ramsey will be arraigned in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 24.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

