Family of missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee seeking justice, reform

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mother of a Michigan man who went missing in September and was found dead in a field in Tennessee days later is not only seeking justice in her son’s case, but also looking to change laws to help families of missing people file reports sooner.

27-year-old Andrew Anderson was last seen by his friends on September 21st. He told them he was going to Tennessee for work. Five days later, his parents were notified that he had been found dead in a field in Knoxville.

“The owner found our son with only his shirt, shorts, and socks on. They said that they feel that he was just left there. Whoever took him or whoever he was with just left them there,” says Anderson’s mother, Dawn Anderson.

Anderson said due to police policy, they were forced to wait 48 hours to report her son missing. They were also unable to obtain his cell phone information to ping his location. She thinks there could have been a different outcome in the incident had she been able to do those things sooner.

“48 hours, to me, we were parents grieving and we knew it was uncharacteristic of him. To ping a child’s phone, I know he was 27. He wasn’t 5, 10, or 12, but he was our child and somebody killed our son. And we feel we could’ve found a little quicker,” says Anderson.

Depending on a given police department’s policy, families of missing persons can be told to wait up to 72 hours before filing a report, according to the State of Michigan’s website.

Now that her son has passed, Anderson wants to work to change the law to help other families of missing persons be able to file reports sooner and get information like phone records and locations.

“I told my son, I promised him on the last day when I put my hand on his chest at his funeral, I promised him that I was going to fight. I would fight for laws to be changed. I’m fighting for my son because he doesn’t have a voice anymore,” says Anderson.

She’s written to the Governor of Michigan, a Michigan State Representative, and phone companies about changing the law but has not heard back. She says she is determined to help others.

“I still feel the pain because I know I’ll never have him back. I know that. I know where he’s at. I don’t want another parent to suffer as we did,” says Anderson.

