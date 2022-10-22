Football Friday: Week 10
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the final week of the regular season in Ohio and Michigan. League and conference titles are on the line and so are playoff spots and playoff seedings.
Inside the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp features the Game of the Week between Southview and Northview in the Battle of Sylvania.
Conference championships will also be up for grabs in the following match ups: Edon at Ottawa Hills, Central Catholic at St. Francis, Scott at Waite, Sandusky at Perkins, and Maumee at Perrysburg. Plus the show includes the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
Watch Football Friday coverage in the videos below.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:
- Southview at Northview
- Napoleon at Bowling Green
- Edon at Ottawa Hills
- Whitmer at Fremont Ross
- Clay at St. John’s
- Central Catholic at St. Francis
- North Central at Whiteford
- Woodward at Rogers
- Sandusky at Perkins
- Clyde at Bellevue
- Edison at Huron
- Scott at Waite
- Swanton at Evergreen
- Maumee at Perrysburg
- Springfield at Anthony Wayne
- Findlay at Lima Senior
