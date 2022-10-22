Football Friday: Week 10

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the final week of the regular season in Ohio and Michigan. League and conference titles are on the line and so are playoff spots and playoff seedings.

Inside the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, Justin Feldkamp features the Game of the Week between Southview and Northview in the Battle of Sylvania.

Conference championships will also be up for grabs in the following match ups: Edon at Ottawa Hills, Central Catholic at St. Francis, Scott at Waite, Sandusky at Perkins, and Maumee at Perrysburg. Plus the show includes the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

Watch Football Friday coverage in the videos below.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:

Southview at Northview

Napoleon at Bowling Green

Edon at Ottawa Hills

Whitmer at Fremont Ross

Clay at St. John’s

Central Catholic at St. Francis

North Central at Whiteford

Woodward at Rogers

Sandusky at Perkins

Clyde at Bellevue

Edison at Huron

Scott at Waite

Swanton at Evergreen

Maumee at Perrysburg

Springfield at Anthony Wayne

Findlay at Lima Senior

