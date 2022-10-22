Live wires down, road closed after car crashes into pole at Jackman and Eleanor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Live wires are down near Jackman and Eleanor in Toledo after a car crashed into a pole, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue.

TFRD officials at the scene said a woman crashed her vehicle into a pole near the intersection Friday night, bringing down live wires. No one was hurt.

Eleanor was closed as of 9:45 p.m. Friday night but Jackman remained open to traffic.

Officials said Toledo Edison is en route to address the live wires.

