Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Live wires down, road closed after car crashes into pole at Jackman and Eleanor

There are live wires down near Jackman and Eleanor in Toledo after a woman crashed into a pole,...
There are live wires down near Jackman and Eleanor in Toledo after a woman crashed into a pole, according to TFRD. Officials say no one was hurt.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Live wires are down near Jackman and Eleanor in Toledo after a car crashed into a pole, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue.

TFRD officials at the scene said a woman crashed her vehicle into a pole near the intersection Friday night, bringing down live wires. No one was hurt.

Eleanor was closed as of 9:45 p.m. Friday night but Jackman remained open to traffic.

Officials said Toledo Edison is en route to address the live wires.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and multiple people taken to the hospital after a crash on I-75 in Hancock...
One dead, two injured in four-vehicle crash on I-75 in Hancock Co.
Last week, Coleman died from injuries he sustained in a triple shooting. The shooting happened...
A victim’s family demands justice for loved one after fatal shooting
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for a 50-year-old woman.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found
The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a pair of crooks targeting...
Dozens arrested during countywide Domestic Violence round-up
According to Senator Fedor’s office, Fedor will retire from the Ohio Senate effective Oct. 31,...
State Senator Teresa Fedor announces retirement

Latest News

Andrew Anderson and his mother, Dawn Anderson
Family of missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee seeking justice, reform
Andrew Anderson's family want to make changes to the law after they were forced to wait days...
Family of missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee seeking justice, reform
Toledo Celtics Rugby Club
Wood stolen from bleachers at Sterling Park
Toledo Celtics Rugby Club
Wood stolen from bleachers at Sterling Park