October 22nd Weather Forecast

Near Record Highs Ahead(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be very warm and sunny on Sunday with a high around 80 degrees. Highs will approach record highs on Monday and Tuesday as well with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Showers are likely at times Tuesday night into Wednesday. It will be cooler behind the cold front mid-week. Highs are expected to be in the middle 50s to around 60.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

