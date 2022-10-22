Ohio’s Midterm Election: A guide for voters

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Midterm Election is just 17 days away, and many Ohio residents have already submitted their ballots by mail or early voting.

According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, there has been a 2.7% increase in absentee ballot requests and early in-person voting this year compared to the 2018 election.

Additionally, over 71,000 Ohioans have partaken in early voting this year, while a little over 41,000 people voted early in 2018, the Secretary of State reported.

“While not a significant increase over the same point in the 2018 election, Ohioans are showing confidence in Ohio’s abundant early voting opportunities,” LaRose said. “Our bipartisan boards of elections have done an incredible job making their early voting centers ready, and lines are short for anyone who wants to make sure their voice is heard.”

As candidates continue to campaign around Ohio to speak on behalf of their politics, here is a look at a few of the candidates that will be on the ballot this year.

Ohio’s Midterm Election

The Governors’ Race

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (incumbents) are running against Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens in the race for Ohio Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

DeWine-Husted Platform

Upskilling Ohioans in the workplace with workforce development, by advancing Ohio’s apprenticeship programs and helping Ohioans launch careers in good paying industries.

Bridging opportunity gaps and improving Ohio’s economic future by creating Broadband Ohio, which will help unserved communities gain internet access.

Bringing jobs to Ohio, including jobs in manufacturing, such as the new $20 billion Intel semiconductor facility that was brought to the Buckeye state by DeWine’s administration.

Investing over $274 million in law enforcement services to keep Ohio communities safe.

Improving Ohio’s mental health and addictive services by funding programs between schools and community organizations and doubling the number of Mobile Response Service providers.

Improving the quality of learning for Ohio schools with publicly-funded childcare for working families, by expanding eligibility of the EdChoice Scholarship and by giving more Ohio families flexibility in choosing the best education for their kids.

Whaley-Stephens Platform

21st Century Jobs Plan. Creating and supporting Ohio jobs with her new

Creating a plan to combat corruption and restore ethics in Ohio with a new Public Accountability Commission, bolstering funding to ethics agencies, holding the governor’s administration accountable and working with legislatures to close “dark money” loopholes.

Defending abortion access for Ohioans through legislation.

Investing in clean energy jobs and protecting Ohio’s natural resources with the Marshall Plan for Middle America, which will create equitable infrastructure development and ensure green jobs in Ohio, especially in Appalachia.

Strengthening K–12 schools, making preschool universal and higher education more affordable.

Lowering prescription drug prices by fining drug companies that unfairly raise prices, creating a cap on insulin costs to $30 per month, putting an end to subsidizing drug company profits and creating more oversight and transparency in the health care system.

Creating paid family leave and school safety.

Helping Ohio veterans get the resources and tools they need to be successful.

Investing in Ohio’s Appalachian communities with universal broadband in Appalachia by 2028, addressing the opioid crisis, building a base for Appalachian jobs and innovation, and supporting veterans in the area.

Providing low-income families with inflation rebate.

Creating gun laws to improve safety.

Supporting LGBTQ+ Ohioans through legislation.

Tackling the opioid and addiction crisis in Ohio by making improvements to addiction recovery services.

The U.S. Senator’s Seat

Republican candidate JD Vance, known for his book “Hillbilly Elegy,” is running against democratic candidate Tim Ryan from Youngstown after U.S. Senator Rob Portman announced his retirement.

JD Vance’s Platform

Advocating for energy independence through energy policies that put American consumers first.

Restoring the U.S.’s manufacturing sector by fighting against large corporations.

Solving illegal immigration by finishing the construction of the border wall and doubling the number of border patrol agents

Combatting the drug and opioid epidemic by eliminating drugs that come into communities and help those who are addicted.

Dismantling big tech companies by reducing their political and economic power.

Passing foreign policy that puts the U.S. first.

Defending small businesses through tax cuts.

Ending abortion; Expanding adoption and child tax credits, and promote pregnancy centers.

Ensuring Americans have access to guns with less restrictions.

Ensuring elections are honest through specific measures, such as having a Voter I.D., signature verification on absentee ballots and ending mail-in voting.

Tim Ryan’s Platform

Strengthening the working class by opposing unfair trade deals, investing in small businesses and cutting taxes for businesses that do right by their employees.

Investing in affordable health care by expanding Medicare.

Ensuring senior workers and Ohioans with disabilities have a good retirement by lowering the eligibility age from 60 to 50 years old.

Dominating the clean energy economy and protect natural resources by pushing to pass an infrastructure plan.

Honoring veterans and active duty members by giving them better pay, more benefits and helping those struggling with mental illness.

Expanding and improve education for students by raising teacher salary, creating affordable child care and providing two years of free community college to anyone who wants it.

Creating new opportunities for rural Ohio by connecting communities with roads, bridges and high-speed internet.

Expanding accountability for law enforcement and invest in training to end racial profiling; End racial disparities by expanding access to BIPOC communities.

Ending the gun violence epidemic by increasing universal background checks for potential gun owners.

Reforming and modernize the immigration system by making it easier to legally immigrate to the U.S.

Ensuring everyone’s voice is heard by promoting the Voting Rights Act.

Protecting abortion by passing legislation that would codify Roe v. Wade.

Ensuring LGBTQ+ people are protected by passing various legislation, such as voting to end the ban on transgender Americans serving in the military.

Attorney General

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (incumbent) is running against democratic nominee Jeffrey Crossman for Ohio Attorney General.

Dave Yost’s Platform

A few of the main issues Dave Yost plans to focus on is rooting out crime and fraud, saving Ohioans’ tax dollars and holding organizations and schools accountable.

A few of his accomplishments as Ohio’s current Attorney General include:

Ensuring food stamps are being used properly.

Monitoring fraud with the mobile app Ohio Stops Fraud

Finding more than $260 million in potential savings through performance audits.

Saving Ohioans more than $1 million in taxes after renegotiating the office’s lease.

Passing charter school reforms to strengthen accountability and avoid conflict.

Jeffrey Crossman’s Platform

On the other hand, Jeffrey Crossman’s platform includes protecting reproductive rights in Ohio with a detailed plan, which can be found here.

In addition, Crossman plans to support Ohio’s working class through collective bargaining rights and going after those who commit tax fraud and wage theft.

The opioid crisis another issue Crossman wants to end, which he plans to do by supporting recovery centers and using the Attorney General’s office as a way to hold drug traffickers accountable.

Lastly, the democratic candidate plans to keep schools and communities safe by working with law enforcement and opposing legislation that puts Ohioans in danger.

Secretary of State

There are three candidates running for Ohio’s Secretary of State this election year: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (incumbent), democratic nominee Chelsea Clark and independent candidate Terpsehore Tore Maras.

Frank LaRose’s Platform

The republican incumbent, Frank LaRose, is running for a second time for the Ohio Secretary of State position with an emphasis on election integrity as one of his key issues.

LaRose’s platform includes keeping elections honest and secure by upgrading security, protecting fundamental rights and advocating for job creators and businesses in Ohio.

Chelsea Clark’s Platform

As one of her platform promises, Chelsea Clark wants to improve voter protection and election integrity in Ohio by expanding voting days and hours, introducing same-day voter registration and bolstering Ohio’s cybersecurity network.

Additionally, Clark plans to support small businesses by creating an office of Entrepreneurship, creating a one-stop shop that will give businesses the resources they need and removing red tape and other obstacles that prevent small businesses from starting.

Terpsehore Tore Maras’ Platform

The non-affiliated runner for Secretary of State, Terpsehore Tore Maras will focus on three objectives as Ohio Secretary of State.

Renewing election integrity by getting rid of all voting machines and going back to paper voting ballots.

Providing every Ohioan with a free state I.D.

Restoring business transparency.

Voting Information

Ohio’s early in-person voting polls dates and times:

Oct. 24-28: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 29: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-4: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 5: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 6: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 7: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To find your early-voting poll location, click here.

To view your specific sample ballot, click here.

For more information on voting and how to vote, click here.

