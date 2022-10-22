Wood stolen from bleachers at Sterling Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo rugby club wants to know who stole the wood from its bleachers.

The Toledo Celtics Rugby club laces up their cleats and goes all out for their fans. The non-profit even built bleachers for people to watch them play. The president says as the women were practicing on Wednesday, someone stole the wood.

“Some guys showed up and identified them at some city employees at that point said they were taking the wood. The women didn’t realize what was happening,” said Jeremy Mantei, president of Toledo Celtics Rugby.

The director of parks and youth services, Joe Fausnaugh, says the sport offers a unique opportunity for the city of Toledo. He says the city stumbled upon the bleachers.

“When we discovered the homemade bleachers, we didn’t know who put them up or why they were there, but we did know they didn’t meet any type of code. So it was a potential liability risk for the city and whoever had built them,” said Fausnaugh.

City workers took down the bleachers.

“Between disassembling them and coming back to collect the lumber somebody else from the community helped them selves to the lumber unfortunately,” said Fausnaugh.

Friday, the parks department met with the president of the Toledo Celtics Rugby team. They discussed the future of the club. They will meet again in two weeks.

