Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

10/23: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Warmth continues Monday/Tuesday; midweek turning point
A golden weekend in the weather department, with a midweek turning point bringing much-needed rain. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve approached record highs both days this weekend, and we’ve got two more chances heading into the new work week (records are 82F Monday and 81F Tuesday). It all comes crashing down for the midweek, as much-needed rain puts a lid on any further warming, staying in the mid-60s that afternoon. The second half of the week will prove sunnier again, though cooler in the 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Anderson's family want to make changes to the law after they were forced to wait days...
Family of missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee seeking justice, reform
There are live wires down near Jackman and Eleanor in Toledo after a woman crashed into a pole,...
Live wires down, road closed after car crashes into pole at Jackman and Eleanor
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Friends of Maumee murder-suicide victim Melissa Shoop are celebrating her life while raising awareness against domestic violence
One person is dead and multiple people taken to the hospital after a crash on I-75 in Hancock...
One dead, two injured in four-vehicle crash on I-75 in Hancock Co.
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2

Latest News

A golden weekend in the weather department, with a midweek turning point bringing much-needed...
10/23: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast
Oct. 23, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Oct. 23, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Oct. 23, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Oct. 23, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
October 22nd Weather Forecast
October 22nd Weather Forecast