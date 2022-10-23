10/23: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

We’ve approached record highs both days this weekend, and we’ve got two more chances heading into the new work week (records are 82F Monday and 81F Tuesday). It all comes crashing down for the midweek, as much-needed rain puts a lid on any further warming, staying in the mid-60s that afternoon. The second half of the week will prove sunnier again, though cooler in the 50s.

