Friends of Maumee murder-suicide victim Melissa Shoop are celebrating her life while raising awareness against domestic violence

By Carli Petrus
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On October 21, 2019, 31-year-old Melissa Shoop was murdered at her home in Maumee by her ex-boyfriend, who later shot and killed himself.

“Melissa was in a domestic violence relationship and she had decided to leave that person whom she shared two children with and then he had followed her home one night and waited behind a house for her,” said one of her friends, Jennifer Koperski.

Now, for the last three years, her closest friends have come together in the month of October to celebrate her life as well as warn others about domestic abuse in light of Domestic Abuse Awareness Month.

“We just want to have her name remembered,” said Koperski.

”If somebody really loves you, they’re never going to put a hand on you, they’re not going to hurt you, and they’re not going to go out of their way to make you feel less than. They should be the one making you feel better and if you don’t feel that from them then you should really look at the relationship and really question it, and decide what you want to do because it’s not worth it to stay,” said another one of Melissa’s friends, Danielle Alwazaify.

Saturday night, the four friends released lanterns and balloons in Melissa’s memory, but they tell 13abc, instead, they just want to wake up from this living nightmare.

“This isn’t how any of us should be celebrating anybody, our friend, our sister,” Alwazaify said.

