10/24: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

After flirting with record highs this weekend, we’ve continued the warmth today (and same for tomorrow), with highs near 80F. Wednesday will provide a sharp drop in temps, with highs hovering in the 50s as the latest front rolls through with some much needed rain (likely 1/4″ for most, slightly higher totals west of I-75). Highs will recover to the 60s from the coming weekend onward, with Halloween so far looking dry.

