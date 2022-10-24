Birthday Club
10/24: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Near-record highs today/tomorrow; rainy, cooler midweek
Two days of near-record highs deserves two more! Dan Smith has your work-week forecast.
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After flirting with record highs this weekend, we’ve continued the warmth today (and same for tomorrow), with highs near 80F. Wednesday will provide a sharp drop in temps, with highs hovering in the 50s as the latest front rolls through with some much needed rain (likely 1/4″ for most, slightly higher totals west of I-75). Highs will recover to the 60s from the coming weekend onward, with Halloween so far looking dry.

