10/24: Derek’s Monday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Quiet with lighter winds, a few high clouds, and lows in the mid-50s. TOMORROW: One more warm day with highs in the upper 70s and a southerly afternoon breeze. Increasing cloud cover ahead of rain that will arrive during the evening and continue into Tuesday night. EXTENDED: Periods of rain and cooler Wednesday with a northwesterly breeze. High of 60 early in the day, then temps fall during the afternoon. Drying out and clearing skies Wednesday night with frost possible as lows will be in the 30s. Partly sunny and chilly Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid-50s. Mostly sunny for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with highs in the upper 50s Friday, low 60s over the weekend. Partly sunny on Halloween with highs in the low 60s and a few showers possible, especially later in the day.

