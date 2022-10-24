$2.5 million available to conduct motorcycle rider training in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorcycle Ohio announced Monday that $2.5 million in funding is available in 2023 for entities that want to offer motorcycle rider training.

Several courses are available for applicants to offer in their community, such as:

A basic rider skills class for beginners

A basic rider skills class for returning riders

A basic rider skills class for experienced riders and their co-riders

This news comes after a number of fatal motorcycle crashes this weekend in Northeast Ohio, including two in Canton and one in Richland County.

Since 1988, the Ohio Department of Public Safety said it’s Motorcycle Ohio program has provided Ohio’s riders the opportunity to improve their skills and make the roadways safer for all motorists.

Motorcycle Ohio is funded by motorcycle plate fees and class registrations in order to provide affordable, effective training courses and reduce fatalities and injuries on Ohio’s roadways through rider education, public information campaigns, and licensing improvement.

Interested government agencies and not-for-profit organizations can apply by Dec. 31 to offer certified motorcycle rider training.

For more information, contact the Motorcycle Ohio office at 1-800-837-4337 or visit their website at www.Motorcycle.Ohio.gov.

