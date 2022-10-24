Bittersweet Farms, Target to offer sensory friendly holiday shopping

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bittersweet Farms and Target are collaborating to offer a sensory friendly holiday shopping experience for the local autism community.

On Nov. 9, the Target stores in Rossford, 9666 Old US 20, and Holland, 1465 E. Mall Drive, will open one hour early to provide a sensory friendly shopping experience for individuals with autism.

“For the sixth year in a row, we are thrilled to partner with Target to offer this sensory friendly holiday shopping experience,” said Dustin Watkins, Bittersweet Executive Director. “Bittersweet’s mission is to positively impact the lives of individuals with autism and those whose lives they touch. Offering opportunities such as this to the wider autism community is one of many ways we fulfill our mission.”

According to Bittersweet Farms, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., the store lights will be dimmed, the music will be turned off and the foot traffic will be limited.

“This event means so much to the participants at Bittersweet. There is nothing like the joy on their faces as they are able to shop for their loved ones in a stress-free environment! We are grateful to Target for making this possible, and we are thrilled to share this opportunity with the local autism community.”

