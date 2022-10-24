CAPE of NW Ohio to host District 2 State BOE Candidate Forum

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Coalition of Advocates for PK-16 Education NW Ohio is hosting a District 2 State Board of Education Candidate Forum this week.

The Forum is set to take place on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. in Springfield Local Schools’ Board of Education Offices.

According to Springfield Schools, the candidates for office are Teresa Fedor and Sarah McGervey. Public school superintendents, treasurers, union presidents and board presidents/members within northwest Ohio are all invited to attend the forum.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.