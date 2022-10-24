Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

CAPE of NW Ohio to host District 2 State BOE Candidate Forum

The Forum is set to take place on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. in Springfield Local Schools’ Board of...
The Forum is set to take place on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. in Springfield Local Schools’ Board of Education Offices.(Springfield Local Schools)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Coalition of Advocates for PK-16 Education NW Ohio is hosting a District 2 State Board of Education Candidate Forum this week.

The Forum is set to take place on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. in Springfield Local Schools’ Board of Education Offices.

According to Springfield Schools, the candidates for office are Teresa Fedor and Sarah McGervey. Public school superintendents, treasurers, union presidents and board presidents/members within northwest Ohio are all invited to attend the forum.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Anderson's family want to make changes to the law after they were forced to wait days...
Missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee, family seeking justice, reform
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Friends of Maumee murder-suicide victim celebrate her life, raise awareness against domestic violence
Firefly Bar & Restaurant at 20 N. St. Clair Street in Toledo
Toledo’s Firefly Bar & Restaurant closes doors, completes sale to new owners
Trick or Treat times and dates for NW Ohio and SE Michigan
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching

Latest News

Barnett was transported to UTMC by Life Squad where he was pronounced dead, according to the...
Juvenile arrested in July homicide
Two days of near-record highs deserves two more! Dan Smith has your work-week forecast.
10/24: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
The Debates Ohio Deserves, which was announced by the Whaley/Stephens campaign, is a series of...
Nan Whaley to come to Toledo as part of The Debates Ohio Deserves Tour
Organizers say over the last few months, and particularly the last three weeks, gun violence...
Community leaders assemble to combat gun violence in Toledo