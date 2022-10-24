Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Charges pending against prisoners arrested after ‘contained barricade’ at Stark County juvenile facility

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Charges are expected to be announced this week for the 12 prisoners arrested this weekend at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility after a “contained barricade.”

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called out to the Massillon facility in the 2700 block of Indian River Road on Saturday, Oct. 22.

After hours of negotiation, troopers said all all were taken into custody just after midnight Sunday, Oct. 23.

Troopers said the incident started around 12:45 p.m. Saturday when an incarcerated juvenile took possession of a staff member’s keys.

The juvenile then began unlocking other cell doors.

According to troopers, the juveniles then barricaded themselves inside the building.

Once barricaded, troopers said the prisoners told them they were in possession of makeshift weapons, as well as a staff computer they used to post videos on social media.

Officials confirmed troopers used pepper spray on the individuals after they declined to voluntarily exit.

The inmates involved in the incident, ranging from 15 to 19 years old, had various previous charges including aggravated assault, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated rioting and several gun specifications.

No staff or incarcerated were injured in the incident, according to the Ohio Department of Youth Services.

A facility employee told 19 News this is the fourth time an inmate was able to get keys and get outside this month.

“This was unheard of before,” she told 19 News,” and now it’s consistent.”

Officials said the current staff-to-youth ratio at the facility is 24 youth per unit to 2-3 staff per unit at any time on rotating shifts.

Saturday’s incident comes after a guard was assaulted and hospitalized by an inmate on Tuesday. The inmate, identified as Demetrice Taylor, was charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault, assault and escape.

Damages to the facility will begin to be assessed on Monday, said prison offcials.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Anderson's family want to make changes to the law after they were forced to wait days...
Missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee, family seeking justice, reform
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Friends of Maumee murder-suicide victim celebrate her life, raise awareness against domestic violence
Firefly Bar & Restaurant at 20 N. St. Clair Street in Toledo
Toledo’s Firefly Bar & Restaurant closes doors, completes sale to new owners
Trick or Treat times and dates for NW Ohio and SE Michigan
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching

Latest News

The Forum is set to take place on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. in Springfield Local Schools’ Board of...
CAPE of NW Ohio to host District 2 State BOE Candidate Forum
Barnett was transported to UTMC by Life Squad where he was pronounced dead, according to the...
Juvenile arrested in July homicide
Two days of near-record highs deserves two more! Dan Smith has your work-week forecast.
10/24: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
The Debates Ohio Deserves, which was announced by the Whaley/Stephens campaign, is a series of...
Nan Whaley to come to Toledo as part of The Debates Ohio Deserves Tour
Organizers say over the last few months, and particularly the last three weeks, gun violence...
Community leaders assemble to combat gun violence in Toledo