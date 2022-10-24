Children’s Wonderland returns to Sylvania this December
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Children’s Wonderland is retuning to Sylvania this December.
The event will take place at Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter, located at 7060 W. Sylvania Ave from Dec. 9 through Dec. 24. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Organizers say the event will include classic displays, train rides, a kids interactive zone, letters to Santa and photos with Santa. Mold-O-Matic Souvenir wax holiday figure machines are also making a return.
According to organizers, admission prices are as follows:
- Children (ages 2 and up): $6
- Children’s admission includes the kids zone and train rides
- Adults (ages 18 and up): $8
- Seniors (ages 65 and up): $6
