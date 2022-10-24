Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Children’s Wonderland returns to Sylvania this December

The event will include classic displays, train rides, a kids interactive zone, letters to Santa...
The event will include classic displays, train rides, a kids interactive zone, letters to Santa and photos with Santa.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Children’s Wonderland is retuning to Sylvania this December.

The event will take place at Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter, located at 7060 W. Sylvania Ave from Dec. 9 through Dec. 24. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Organizers say the event will include classic displays, train rides, a kids interactive zone, letters to Santa and photos with Santa. Mold-O-Matic Souvenir wax holiday figure machines are also making a return.

According to organizers, admission prices are as follows:

  • Children (ages 2 and up): $6
    • Children’s admission includes the kids zone and train rides
  • Adults (ages 18 and up): $8
  • Seniors (ages 65 and up): $6

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Anderson's family want to make changes to the law after they were forced to wait days...
Missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee, family seeking justice, reform
Firefly Bar & Restaurant at 20 N. St. Clair Street in Toledo
Toledo’s Firefly Bar & Restaurant closes doors, completes sale to new owners
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Friends of Maumee murder-suicide victim celebrate her life, raise awareness against domestic violence
Trick or Treat times and dates for NW Ohio and SE Michigan
Barnett was transported to UTMC by Life Squad where he was pronounced dead, according to the...
Juvenile arrested in July homicide

Latest News

The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower...
City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers
Perrysburg City Council considering downtown DORA
Perrysburg hosts adult Halloween event
Trick or Treat times and dates for NW Ohio and SE Michigan
The town hall will take place on Nov. 1 in Columbus from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fox News Channel to host town hall with Tim Ryan and JD Vance