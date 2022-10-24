Children’s Wonderland returns to Sylvania this December

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Children’s Wonderland is retuning to Sylvania this December.

The event will take place at Sylvania Tam-O-Shanter, located at 7060 W. Sylvania Ave from Dec. 9 through Dec. 24. It will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Organizers say the event will include classic displays, train rides, a kids interactive zone, letters to Santa and photos with Santa. Mold-O-Matic Souvenir wax holiday figure machines are also making a return.

According to organizers, admission prices are as follows:

Children (ages 2 and up): $6 Children’s admission includes the kids zone and train rides

Adults (ages 18 and up): $8

Seniors (ages 65 and up): $6

For more information, click here.

