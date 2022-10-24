City of Oregon announces updates to construction on Navarre/Coy intersection

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The final resurfacing work for Navarre Avenue and Coy Road Intersection Project is scheduled to begin Wednesday and span throughout Friday.

Motorists should anticipate congestion and possible delays during work hours near the Navarre Avenue and Coy Road intersection.

According to the city’s Department of Public Service, the contractor will be milling the existing asphalt in the eastbound lane of Navarre Avenue.

The contractor will follow up by placing the intermediate course of asphalt on the eastbound lanes of Navarre Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 27. As a result, there will be intermittent closures of the southern leg of Coy Road after the asphalt is placed on Navarre Avenue through the intersection.

Traffic will be detoured down Dustin Road while Coy Road at the intersection of Navarre Avenue is closed.

Lastly, on Friday, Oct. 28, the final surface course of asphalt will be placed on the eastbound lanes of Navarre Avenue and Coy Road south of the intersection. There will be intermittent closures of the southern leg of Coy Road following the placement of the asphalt. Traffic will be detoured down Dustin Road.

The resurfacing of the westbound lanes of Navarre Avenue and Coy Road north of Navarre Avenue is currently planned for the week of October 31.

Anyone with questions or comments should contact the Director of Public Services office at (419) 698-7047.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.