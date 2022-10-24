City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents.

The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower.

Registration is currently open and will close at the end of the day on April 23, 2023. All paperwork must be submitted by May 1, 2023.

One rebate is allowed per household, and each rebate will be processed in the order that the completed information is received.

To receive a rebate, you must properly dispose of your gas-powered lawn mower. The gift cards can be mailed or picked up at 348 S. Erie St. Toledo, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You must have an appointment to pick up your rebate. For more information, including locations of mower disposal and eligibility requirements, visit the city’s website.

