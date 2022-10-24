Community leaders assemble to combat gun violence in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Community leaders assembled Monday to hold a press conference to combat gun violence in Toledo.

The press conference was held on Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church located at 4855 W. Central Ave.

Organizers say over the last few months, and particularly the last three weeks, gun violence has hit a fever pitch in Toledo with shootings at a local school, city parks, drive-by shootings and people of all ages, including young children, getting shot in the streets.

The press conference featured community leaders who addressed the topic of gun violence and also invited the community to a Town Hall later this week.

According to organizers, the community Town Hall will take place on Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Epworth UMC. People from all across northwest Ohio will have the opportunity to share their thoughts, experiences and next steps related to helping combat gun violence in Toledo.

“It is time for the Community to make a concerted effort to work across cultural, political, ethic and religious lines to make a positive difference in curbing and ultimately stopping the spread of senseless violence,” said Dr. Stephen Lowell, Senior Pastor of Epworth UMC. “One person shot is too many and each life lost to this violence diminishes all of us.”

