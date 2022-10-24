Birthday Club
Local organization offers free tutoring, homework help for students in three area districts

By Lissa Guyton
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Test results show the pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for American children. National test results show just how much the pandemic has impacted them. Specifically, 4th and 8th graders.

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to levels last seen in 1992.

After-school programs and tutoring are often a critical part of helping kids raise their test scores and grades. Not everyone can afford to hire tutors but there are a number of organizations in our region that provide that help for free.

Center of Hope Family Services has offered after-school help since 2011. Dr. Tracee Perryman is the head of the organization.

“You need tried and tested approaches, intentional approaches delivered by people committed to the work,” said Perryman. “I tell my staff commitment is neither convenient or conditional and that’s where success begins.”

Perryman says the pandemic brought challenges to light that her organization has focused on from the start.

“One thing coming out of COVID is that we have to keep in mind as we help kids catch up is not to put excessive pressure on them and not make them feel like they’re being punished for something out of their control,” Perryman said.

The free after-school program runs five days a week. It includes homework help, tutoring, a meal, and enrichment activities like dance and theater.

“When students leave my program, they are almost always doing better academically, but I want them to feel like they can take on the world.”

Perryman says the numbers show what they’re doing is working.

“We’ve gone into schools where only 12% of our after school students were reading at grade level. Within six months, that quadrupled to 50%. 30% of our students were being suspended. After six months we have that number down to 5%.

The organization is sharing its formula with other after school programs.

“We work from a framework of resilience and strengths, not deficits. Those tenants bring the kids in the door every day and for the instruction to make a difference and make kids excited to learn.”

The Center of Hope after school program provides help for about 150 students every week from Toledo, Washington Local and Sylvania districts.

To learn more, click here.

