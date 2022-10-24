Monday is the last day for Michigan online voting registrations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday is the last day to register before the 2022 midterm election.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s Facebook page posted on Monday that it is the last day for Michigan residents to register to vote online or by mail before people start casting their ballots on Nov. 8.

From Tuesday, Oct. 25 to election day, residents would need to go to their city or township’s clerk’s office to register. People who go in must have proof of residency.

You can click right here to register to vote before the 2022 midterm election.

