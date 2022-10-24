Nan Whaley to come to Toledo as part of The Debates Ohio Deserves Tour

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nan Whaley will be in Toledo on Monday as part of The Debates Ohio Deserves Tour.

The Debates Ohio Deserves, which was announced by the Whaley/Stephens campaign, is a series of forums to take place before Election Day.

Gubernatorial candidate Whaley will be at the Walbridge Park Community Building located at 2801 Broadway St. on Oct. 24 at 7:15 p.m. There, Whaley will discuss what her vision for Ohio is. Organizers say Whaley believes that is what Ohio voters deserve from the gubernatorial candidates.

Organizers say The Debates Ohio Deserves Tour includes multiple stops throughout the month of October.

Members of the public who wish to attend can reserve their spot by clicking here.

