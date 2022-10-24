Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Nan Whaley to come to Toledo as part of The Debates Ohio Deserves Tour

The Debates Ohio Deserves, which was announced by the Whaley/Stephens campaign, is a series of...
The Debates Ohio Deserves, which was announced by the Whaley/Stephens campaign, is a series of forums to take place before Election Day.(wtvg)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nan Whaley will be in Toledo on Monday as part of The Debates Ohio Deserves Tour.

The Debates Ohio Deserves, which was announced by the Whaley/Stephens campaign, is a series of forums to take place before Election Day.

Gubernatorial candidate Whaley will be at the Walbridge Park Community Building located at 2801 Broadway St. on Oct. 24 at 7:15 p.m. There, Whaley will discuss what her vision for Ohio is. Organizers say Whaley believes that is what Ohio voters deserve from the gubernatorial candidates.

Organizers say The Debates Ohio Deserves Tour includes multiple stops throughout the month of October.

Members of the public who wish to attend can reserve their spot by clicking here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Anderson's family want to make changes to the law after they were forced to wait days...
Missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee, family seeking justice, reform
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Friends of Maumee murder-suicide victim celebrate her life, raise awareness against domestic violence
Firefly Bar & Restaurant at 20 N. St. Clair Street in Toledo
Toledo’s Firefly Bar & Restaurant closes doors, completes sale to new owners
Trick or Treat times and dates for NW Ohio and SE Michigan
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching

Latest News

The Forum is set to take place on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. in Springfield Local Schools’ Board of...
CAPE of NW Ohio to host District 2 State BOE Candidate Forum
Barnett was transported to UTMC by Life Squad where he was pronounced dead, according to the...
Juvenile arrested in July homicide
Two days of near-record highs deserves two more! Dan Smith has your work-week forecast.
10/24: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
Organizers say over the last few months, and particularly the last three weeks, gun violence...
Community leaders assemble to combat gun violence in Toledo