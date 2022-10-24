October 24th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 80. Tuesday will start with some sunshine, but showers are possible by late evening. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Rain is likely Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Around a quarter inch of rain is possible on average. Highs will start off the day in the upper 50s and drop to the low 50s by late afternoon. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s. The weekend to Halloween will bring highs in the low 60s.

