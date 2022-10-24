Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

October 24th Weather Forecast

Rain Returns Mid Week, Cooler Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 80. Tuesday will start with some sunshine, but showers are possible by late evening. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Rain is likely Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Around a quarter inch of rain is possible on average. Highs will start off the day in the upper 50s and drop to the low 50s by late afternoon. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the 50s. The weekend to Halloween will bring highs in the low 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Anderson's family want to make changes to the law after they were forced to wait days...
Family of missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee seeking justice, reform
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Friends of Maumee murder-suicide victim celebrate her life, raise awareness against domestic violence
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
Early voting lasts throughout October and all the way up to Election Day.
Ohio’s Midterm Election: A guide for voters
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2

Latest News

October 24th Weather Forecast
October 24th Weather Forecast
A golden weekend in the weather department, with a midweek turning point bringing much-needed...
10/23: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast
A golden weekend in the weather department, with a midweek turning point bringing much-needed...
10/23: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast
Oct. 23, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Oct. 23, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast