Perrysburg hosts adult Halloween event

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -Downtown Perrysburg, Inc. is hosting A Night of Hocus Pocus on Saturday.

The Halloween bash will take place from 7:30 to 11 p.m. at the Schaller Building located on 130 W. Indiana Avenue.

The adult-only event will begin with the lighting of a black flame candle and dancing. You must be 21 or older to enter.

There will be live entertainment from Pop’s Grace and adult refreshments provided by Craft Brews and Spooky Cocktails. Food will also be provided by Cork and Knife Provisions and Marco’s Pizza. In addition, Howard Hanna will also provide a photo booth

Attendees can participate in the following costume contest categories: best-dressed female, best-dressed male, best-dressed duo/couple, and best-dressed group – a limit of five people.

Prizes will include local gift cards and Perrysburg City Experience of $500 value and more. Tickets are available online.

