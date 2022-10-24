TARTA offering fare-free rides on Election Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TARTA, TARPS paratransit services, and Call-A-Ride services will be free all day on Tuesday, November 8, as part of the Voter Ready With TARTA campaign.

TARTA customers can find which bus can get them to their polling place at tarta.com/news/voteready.

Customers can also use tarta.com/routes to find out how to reach the polls.

Riders with specialized mobility needs are encouraged to call Daniel Hunt at 419-725-5281 to find out how we can help.

Use TARTA routes 3, 19 or 52 to reach Lucas County’s new Early Vote Center at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave.

Early voting in Lucas County runs through Monday, November 7.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.