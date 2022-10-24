Toledo’s Firefly Bar & Restaurant closes doors, completes sale to new owners

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The owners of a Toledo bar and restaurant announced Sunday that they’ve closed up shop and sold their business to new owners.

Firefly, located on North Saint Clair by Fifth Third Field, billed itself as an upscale restaurant and bar, specializing in international street food and craft cocktails. Its now-former owners said Sunday the new team expects to modify the space and open in November.

“We appreciate all the support we have experienced from our friends as well as the downtown and greater Toledo community. You are all truly appreciated,” they wrote in a statement.

